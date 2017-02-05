House fire ruled accidental in Sunbury

SUNBURY—Neighbors made pots of coffee to hand out to firefighters, Sunbury Community hospital opened their doors for a warming station, and fire companies from surrounding areas—came together for a firefight Saturday morning.

The fire was 1131 Reagan Street. Sunbury fire Chief Russ Wertz said the fire started with a car fire, then spread to a carport, and then the rest of the home. Oxygen tanks, stored on the front porch, exploded, a fragment of one of the tanks damaged a passing car.

Wertz said there were no injuries, and Betty and Jeff Reigel made it out of the some safely. Mrs. Reigel said she returned from shopping, smelled smoke and the car was on fire. She tried to back it out of the driveway but it wouldn’t start. The Reigel’s are said to be staying with family.

Sunbury, Northumberland, Shamokin Dam, Upper Augusta and other fire companies were on the scene. Wertz estimated the loss at $200,000. He said the fire fight was made more difficult by several renovations which had occurred at the home. The house and car were a total loss, with damages estimated at $200,000. One family cat perished in the fire.

Wertz said Sunbury City crews were on the scene spreading salt because of icy conditions, and American Red Cross also responded. (Nicole Kelly)