House fire on Route 192 ruled arson

LEWISBURG – The fire at a home on Route 192 in Lewisburg Friday morning has been ruled arson. Buffalo Valley Regional Police are investigating and they say fire damage to the property is estimated around $30,000.

Route 192 was closed for a time because of the blaze. The fire occurred at a home under construction at 510 Buffalo Road, just after 7 am. Union County tells us no workers were inside the house at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

A state police fire marshal was on the scene this morning, along with Chief Jamie Blount of William Cameron Fire Company. Mifflinburg, Milton Fire Companies were also called to the scene, along with paramedics from Evangelical Community Hospital and an ambulance from White Deer Township.