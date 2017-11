UNION COUNTY – A house fire was reported today in Union County. Union County Communications tells WKOK the fire occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on Grand Valley Road in West Buffalo Township. County communications say the fire started in the chimney and the fire was contained in that area. Everyone in the house got out of the house safely.

Mifflinburg and West End Fire companies responded. We’ll have more details when they are available. (Matt Catrillo)