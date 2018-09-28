House fire in Shamokin Thursday evening

SHAMOKIN – A house was destroyed by fire Thursday evening in Shamokin. Northumberland County Communications tells us the fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. at 768 East Dewart Street.

According to photos submitted to WKOK, flames can be seen shooting out of the house. WNEP reports the house is a total loss and the cause has yet to be determined.

Volunteers Shamokin, Coal Township, Kulpmont, Mount Carmel Fire Departments responded and there were no injuries reported at the scene.

Photo Courtesy: Jared Linkus