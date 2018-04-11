UPDATE: House Fire in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – The house fire on Jonathan Rd. in a housing complex right off of North Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam has been controlled.

The fire was at 37 Jonathan Rd. in Shamokin Dam. Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranahan, who is on the scene, tells WKOK that no people were in the home at the time of the blaze, but 4 dogs were and they have been rescued. No injuries were reported during the fight and Fire Chief Jon Grey said that no cause for the fire has been determined and an investigation will be conducted.

Fire Departments from Union Twp, Shamokin Dam, Hummels Wharf, Winfield, Lewisburg, Middleburg, Northumberland and others were on the scene trying to control the blaze. The fire and the efforts to fight did not have an impact on traffic, but it did effect school bus drop offs. The schools were notified of the changes. We’ll have more on this story as it develops.