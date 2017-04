MOORESBURG — Volunteer firefighters were called to a house fire in Liberty Township, Montour County early this morning. The fire was reported at 365 Oak Grove Road near Mooresburg at 3:36 a.m. Crews remained on the scene more than two hours later.

Firefighters from Liberty Township, Valley Township, Washingtonville, Danville, Riverside and Mahoning Township along with tankers from Pottsgrove and Point Township. No major injuries were reported. (Ali Stevens)