House fire and shots fired in Berwick

BERWICK – A man is charged with shooting at police, setting a home on fire and filling it with booby traps for fire fighters. The incident went down today in Berwick, Barry Francioni allegedly used a rifle to shoot at officers, set the home on fire at 1029 Lasalle Street and tried to escape a back window.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to put the blaze out. Berwick Police Chief Ken Strish said that upon investigating the house after the fire was largely put out, they discovered booby traps all over the house, which slowed the firefighter’s process down considerably.

Francioni is facing charges of aggravated assault and arson. Briar Creek and State Police assisted on the arrest, firefighters from Berwick, Nescopeck and other departments responded as well. (Christopher Elio)