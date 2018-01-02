House crash, fire ignited by street race

SUNBURY – Sunbury police now say it was a drag race that led to a crash into a Sunbury home Friday night. The subsequent fire left four homeless. The Daily Item reports the drag race reached speeds up to 60 miles per hour and ended with a crash into a Race Street apartment building.

Arrested was 20-year-old Alshameer Patterson of Coal Township, he faces felony counts of risking catastrophe and criminal mischief, along with other charges. Patterson was detained Sunday and placed in county jail on a probation violation. Another male, Kyle Jackson, was also detained by police. Three to four people involved fled the scene on foot.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze and evacuated several apartments. The fire was later brought under control. Jackson was the only person involved taken to the hospital…to UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury. (Matt Catrillo)