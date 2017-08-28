House burns down in Lower Augusta Twp, Northumberland Co.

SUNBURY – A Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, couple came home to their house burned to the ground. According to The Daily Item, Sunbury Fire Chief Russ Wertz said the fire started at 3:15 a.m. Sunday at 244 Jews Hollow Road.

The couple, William and Gloria Deitch, were away camping at the time. Wertz said a neighbor got up in the middle of the night, saw the fire, and called it in. The blaze in the two-story wood-frame home had a good start and firefighters couldn’t save it.

Wertz said the house is leveled and everything burned into the basement. The cause is undetermined, a fire officials say they may never know because no wall is standing.