Hospice of Evan looking for volunteers

LEWISBURG — Hospice of Evangelical is stepping up their recruiting for volunteers as training starts in September. According to Evan, you do not need prior experience in healthcare, during the two day training you will hear from several speakers about all aspects of hospice care, and have the opportunity to ask questions.

Training will be provided September 11 and 12 at the Hospice of Evangelical building in Lewisburg from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Hospice volunteers can provide both direct patient support and behind the scenes assistance. Volunteers can work directly with the patient and their families by visiting, running errands, and assisting with meals. More information at evanhospital.com.