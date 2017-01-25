Car slams into horse and buggy in Montour County

TURBOTVILLE — Four children escaped injury after a horse and buggy was rammed by an out of control car in Anthony Township, Montour County Tuesday. State police say the driver of a car, 30-year-old Jason Giese of Bloomsburg, was traveling south on Route 44 and lost control on a slush covered roadway, striking the horse and buggy.

Four children, ranging from 7 to 14, were inside the buggy. The buggy was destroyed, and end up on its side. The children were rescued and they were all uninjured. No word from on the fate of the horse. A 14-year-old, who troopers do not identify, was driving the buggy. (Ali Stevens)