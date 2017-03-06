Homicide suspect in Union County Prison

MIFFLINBURG — A man accused of stabbing another man to death in Lewisburg Saturday night is locked up in the Union County Prison. Terrell Jordan was taken into custody by Mifflinburg Police on Sunday without incident.

Jordan was arraigned on one count of criminal homicide and denied bail. A preliminary hearing is set for March 16. Police say the victim, 20-year-old Aaron Boone, was still alive when they arrived on South Seventh Street. He was able to tell police Jordan stabbed him before he died.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police say anyone with information related to the case should contact Officer Bradley Miller at 570-524-4302. They are looking for any witnesses who many have seen the altercation on South Seventh Street and St. Louis Street around 10:15 p.m. (Ali Stevens)