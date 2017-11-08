Homicide investigation, officer shot in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Williamsport that also led to an officer being shot. Williamsport police say they first responded to the area of 225 West Third Street at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, one of the officers, Nicholas Carrita, saw the suspect flee in his vehicle to the area of the Route 15 south off ramp. After initiating a felony traffic stop, Carrita shot the suspect in the right arm and Carrita’s patrol vehicle multiple times.

Carrita was taken to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of his injury. At the scene, 33-year-old Shawn Graham was shot in the abdomen and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was found at a gas station in Linden, and then fired again at officers before taking his own life. Williamsport police and Pennsylvania State police are investigating both shootings. (Matt Catrillo)