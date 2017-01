FREEBURG — A Freeburg area woman was assaulted after a man forced his way into her home on Friday night. State police say a known male, who was not identified, forced his way into the home on Route 35 in Washington Township Friday night around 11 p.m.

Once inside, a struggle ensued and the woman was assaulted by the man. The man then left the residence. Charges of burglary are pending. The investigation continues. (Ali Stevens)