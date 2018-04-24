Homeless individuals arrested for burglary of country club

Homeless individuals break in to country club

MONTOUR COUNTY – Three homeless indivuals were arrested after breaking into a Valley country club. Milton state police say the incident occurred sometime between March 1 and April 3.

Troopers say they were called for a report of a burglary at a Montour County country club. Upon officers arrival, two adults and a young juvenile male were found inside a home on the property. Police say there was $400 damage in the home.

The three were turned over to state police, arraigned in district justice court for burglary, criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief charges. Both adults were unable to post bail and were committed to jail. The status of the juvenile was not disclosed.