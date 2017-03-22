Home destroyed by fire in Union County

Photo courtesy of Mifflinburg Hose Company

MIFFLINBURG — A fire on Tuesday afternoon destroyed a home in Union County near Mifflinburg. The fire was at 4805 Pleasant Grove Road, home to Barry and Vanessa Bingaman. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. and despite efforts by volunteer firefighters, the home is a total loss.

The Mifflinburg fire chief, Steve Walters, says the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the home. The Bingaman’s were not at home when the fire started and no injuries were reported. A pet rabbit was rescued from the home. Mifflinburg, Glen Iron, Milton, New Berlin and White Deer Township firefighters responded. (Ali Stevens)