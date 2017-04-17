Home damaged by fire in Coal Township and building collapse in Shamokin

COAL TOWNSHIP — A home was heavily damaged by fire in Coal Township. The two alarm fire started around 9 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 800 block of West Wood Street. It took more than an hour to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day, a building partially collapsed in Shamokin. The incident happened at the former Shroyer building and caused a power outage impacting 1,200 customers. The block-long old factory building had been deteriorating for years. PPL says power was restored around 4:30 p.m.