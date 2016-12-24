Holiday Help: Putting kids first during family conflicts

Mediation center to focus on children dealing with separation and divorce

SUNBURY — Putting kids first is the goal of the Central Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center. They have a “Kids First” class for parents going through separation or divorce.

Benita Kolmen-Solomon explained what the class will help with, “It’s not a parenting class, but it is a place where we can kind of give tips and ideas. How do you put your kids first? Kind of put your differences aside and think about what you had in common in your goals for your children.”

She says the class helps both the kids and the adults involved, “It’s very hard to be an adult and then also to be in your own crisis and be there for your kids. You want to have a good support system, both for your kids and for yourself, so we kind of talk about those sorts of issues. We talk about how do you communicate with your children. We go through the different ages of the children and also their temperament. Because, kids are going to react very differently depending on their age, so we kind of go through those different stages with the parents.”

Sharon Silberman explains how the Mediation Center came about, “The center was established several years ago by Al Sobel and his wife Elayne. Basically, the center was designed to help people in conflict. Very often this involves custody of their children, when they are separating or divorcing. Every last one of us at the center is volunteer. We have extensive training and two volunteers are usually assigned to each mediation.”

You can hear more from Silberman, Kolmen-Solomon and Amy Gronlund from WKOK Sunrise online at www.wkok.com. You can also visit their website at www.csvmediation.com. (Ali Stevens)