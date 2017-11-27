Holiday Express train rides are coming back

SUNBURY – Who doesn’t love a train ride at Christmas time? That opportunity is coming up again this year with the 2017 Holiday Express train rides in Sunbury. Organizers say the rides will take place Friday, December 1 at 5, 6:45, and 8:30 p.m.and Sunday December 3 at noon, 2, 4, and 6 p.m.

Train rides are one hour and include the reading of the popular novel “The Polar Express” along with the playing of Christmas music. You’ll then stop to pick up Santa Claus and his holiday friends who will visit with all the children on the return trip. There will be photos with Santa at the end of the trip if time.

Tickets are $12 per person and proceeds benefit the Fort Discovery Playground in Sunbury. Children two and under are free but must be sitting on a parent or caregiver’s lap for the ride. Tickets are now available at www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-express-train-rdies-ti. (Matt Catrillo)