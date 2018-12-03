Holiday Events Taking Place in Selinsgrove this Month

SELINSGROVE – The holiday season is in full swing, and with it come many exciting events in downtown Selinsgrove this week. Helen Walter, President of the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce, joined WKOK Sunrise to talk about all of the upcoming holiday activities.

Walter talked about Late Shoppers’ Night, which will be tomorrow from 6-11 p.m. One of the featured activities will be the carriage rides, “From seven till nine they start at the commons and they’ll do a downtown route; and then from nine to eleven the carriage rides go from the commons up to Susquehanna University and back.”

One of the opportunities she mentioned was how to fill out your Holiday Passport, “When you go into each business, you’ll find a little framed number on their counters some obvious place and on your passport is a Christmas tree with ornaments. On each ornament it indicates which business is that ornament, but you fill in the number. The more ornaments that you fill in then the more chances you have to win these incredible prizes.”

Each business will serve refreshments. There will also be an arts and crafts show at the All Saints Episcopal Church, along with other activities as well. Closing out this fun-filled week will be the Holiday Farmer’s Market this Saturday, December 8. To learn more about which businesses are involved in the Holiday Passport, visit www.discoverselinsgrove.com.