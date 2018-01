UPDATE: One lane of Hoffa Mill Road is open. Flaggers are providing traffic control.

UNION COUNTY – You’ll want to allow yourself some extra time if traveling in parts of Union County. PennDOT says Hoffa Mill Road is closed between Col. John Kelly Road and Hill School Road in Kelly Township. That’s due to a vehicle crash and a downed utility pole. A detour is in place using Col. John Kelly Road and Hill School Road. We’ll have more updates when they become available.