Hit and run investigation after Kelly Township crash

KELLY TOWNSHIP—A motorcycle ran into the back of a truck, leaving damage before fleeing the scene. The state police in Milton are investigating a hit and run that happened Thursday in Kelly Township, Union County. Troopers say the accident happened just after 4 pm on Route 15 in the southbound lane just north of International Drive.

51-year-old Dean Kirckendall reported his vehicle was rear ended while stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 15 southbound. After collision the motorcyclist fled the scene.

The motorcycle is described as black in color with high handle bars. The driver was described as a white male with a skinny build and long hair. The man was reportedly wearing a black and white checkered shirt at the time of the accident. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Milton state police.