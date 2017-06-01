Hit and run crash near Susquehanna Valley Mall entrance

SELINSGROVE – State Police are looking for a driver responsible for a hit and run crash near the Susquehanna Valley Mall entrance. Police say the unknown driver was traveling south in the passing lane on Routes 11/15. The driver then crossed into the right lane and struck the rear driver side of another car. After contact was made, the driver made a U-turn by driving over the center barrier of Routes 11/15 and fled north.

The vehicle of the unknown driver is described as an older model gold colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Blazer, in poor condition. There’s also red lettering in the back window reading “Benner’s Construction.” Anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove State Police at 570-374-8145.