Hit and run caused damage in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN—Traffic signals and poles were damaged during a hit and run in Watsontown this morning. Watsontown police are investigating the incident that happened around 10 am at the intersection of Main and Eighth Streets.

Police say a tractor-trailer turning at the intersection onto Main Street, drove over the sidewalk striking the traffic signal, knocking it down and causing damage to the pole and signal.

Witness at the scene were able to provide police with the information to identify the driver as 44- year-old Danny Cals of New Jersey driving a tractor trailer for Johnson Motor Lines Inc. out of Easton, PA.