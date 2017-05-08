Hindering charges are dropped against the mom of an accused bank robber

MOUNT CARMEL — The mother of accused Shamokin bank robber Darren Miller is no longer facing criminal charges. She had a hearing recently and the ‘hindering the apprehension of a suspect’ charges were thrown out by a magistrate.

55-year-old Lynn Marie Sessions of Shamokin was charged by state police after they say she illegally tried to hide her son’s location when they tried to arrest him in January.

Miller was picked up at Session’s home, but troopers said, neither Sessions nor other people in the home would provide current information about Miller’s whereabouts. The ‘hindering’ charge was dismissed by Senior Magisterial Judge Richard Cashman. The other people in the home are awaiting trial. Miller is in jail, awaiting trial for two bank robberies. (Christopher Elio)