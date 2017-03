MONTOURSVILLE—Litter Pick up by Northumberland County PennDOT crews scheduled for Monday was postponed due to inclement weather.

Maintenance crews in Northumberland County plan to remove litter and debris along Interstate 80, Interstate 180 and Route 147. Crews will be working along I-80 and I-180 countywide and along Route 147 from Route 405 to I-80.

This work will now be performed on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.