High water moves Saturday ‘Duck Derby’ to Zamboni Park

DANVILLE – An annual tradition for a Valley credit union is still on, but just in a different location. Danville’s Sixth Annual Charity duck Derby Saturday at noon. Instead of on the river, it will take place in the parking lot near Zamboni Park on West Front Street in Danville.

The move was made due to higher than normal river levels and a strong current as a result of a rainy summer. Funds raised go to The Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Heart to Hand Ministries and the Danville Area Little League. More info call 800-562-6049.