Hidden Lewisburg Bike Tour is Saturday 



LEWISBURG – There are plenty of things to see and do in Lewisburg, but there still may be some things you haven’t noticed about the borough. Find out with the Hidden Lewisburg Bike Tour this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, presented by Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg. You’re asked to bring your own bike and wear a helmet. The group will meet on the sidewalk next to the post office on South Third Street.

There will be a second tour by foot November 14 at noon.

RSVPs are appreciated, but not required. Call 570-523-0114 or email elmstreet@windstream.net or text 781-366-0726.