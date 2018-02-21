HGTV host to appear at Home and Outdoor Living Show this weekend

SUNBURY – If you’re looking to build a home or take on a ‘do-it yourself’ type of project, then you may want to visit the 31st annual Central Susquehanna Building Association (CSBA) Home and Outdoor Living Show which gets started this Friday.

Maggie Ross, Executive Officer of CSBA, told WKOK what you can expect from the show, “It’s great was for anybody who is building a home, or looking to remodel an existing home, to come in and talk face to face with our area builders and service providers and get to know them on a little bit of a more personal level than you would over the phone or an email which is great.”

Ross talked about Saturday being the biggest day of the show, starting with an auction of items ranging from kitchen cabinets and flooring to bathtubs and bathroom fixtures, and then at 1pm HGTV’s Stone House Revival host Jeff Devlin will make a presentation. She says, Devlin started small, “Jeff Devlin is actually out of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where his show is filmed as well, and he actually started out building bird houses if you can imagine that, and worked his way all the way up to revitalizing homes from the 18th century.”

Ross was very proud to be able to announce the success of the show and how it’s grown over the years, “We are up to 96 vendors. Last year we had 54, so we are growing and expanding our home show and our brand. So we are thoroughly excited about that.”

The 31st Annual CSBA Home and Outdoor Living Show starts Friday (2/23) at noon (12p). Kids and families are welcome with activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend. Admission is $5. You can find more information at CSBAPA.org.