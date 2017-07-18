Herschel launches US Congressional campaign against Tom Marino

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP – One challenger for current U.S. Representative Tom Marino’s (R10th, Coagan Station) seat in Washington D.C. has begun her campaign. Democratic candidate in the 10th District, Judy Herschel, joined WKOK Sunrise to begin spreading her message.

Herschel gave two reasons to run for congress. One is to lead the charge in narrowing a growing political divide in our country. The other is wanting to ease citizens’ concerns about not being represented properly…something she says Marino has had a problem fulfilling, “I feel I can represent them because I have seen their concerns first hand either through my own life or working with the most vulnerable of our population first hand with my job.”

Herschel has already made her presence felt in the community. She says she’s noticed citizens actually have more in common than sharing differences, “For example, one of the main problems that we have, which happens to be my area of expertise, is the growing opioid crisis. What I’ve started to do is go through the counties and doing solution-based, community discussions on what we can do to combat that.”

Another one of Herschel’s goals is to lead a police reform by continued education and understanding. You can hear more from her at WKOK.com.