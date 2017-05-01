Heroin death over the weekend

SNYDERTOWN– A Northumberland County man died following a heroin overdose over the weekend. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says a 30-year-old man from Snydertown died in the emergency room of the Sunbury Community Hospital just after midnight Saturday.

Kelly says the death is suspected to be a heroin-related overdose. Hospital personnel administered Narcan to no avail. No name has been released yet. The coroner’s office and State Police at Stonington continue their investigation. (Chad Hershberger)