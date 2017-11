HERNDON A house fire in Herndon Monday morning has resulted in $200,000 in damage to the property. A state police Fire marshal say the house at 152 Upper Road in Herndon, Northumberland County has sustained an estimated $200,000 worth of damage.



The fire started just before 2:30 Monday morning and the two people living in the home got out without injury. The cause of the fire is still undetermined and the investigation continues.