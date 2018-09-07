‘Hereo Appreciation Day’ at Bucknell home game Saturday

LEWISBURG – Those who put their lives on the line for our freedom every day will be honored at Bucknell’s home football game this week. It’s “Hereo Appreciation Day” at the Bucknell University home football game Saturday against Sacred Heart. Gold star families, veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, Corrections, First Responders and Dispatch will all be honored.

Tailgating events start at noon with kickoff at 3 p.m. at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium. All “heroes” will be admitted free. There will also be static military displays, firefighting equipment, K9 demonstrations and more. If you can’t make the game, listen over on Eagle 107.