Helping schools be more prepared with Jacob’s Kit

SUNBURY — Soon Shikellamy’s school will have ‘Jacob’s Kits’ in the classrooms. Garry Troup, a former Sunbury Fire Chief, said the kit is an advanced first aid bag with some specific trauma treatment devices. Jacob’s Kit he says is a mobile bag that would be carried around the school and would contain all the necessary materials that could be needed in an accident or incident at the schools.

Troup talked about why this bag is named Jacob’s Kit, and why it’s an important tool to have in the schools, “It was a 6-year-old boy who was shot on the playground . Even though the boy didn’t die from the shooting, he died from blood loss, and if there would’ve been some life saving instruments around to help the blood loss, maybe the chances would’ve been better for him.”

These kits contain several medical necessities ranging from bandages and gloves to tourniquets and Israel bandages. The kits cost $3,500 each, and right now the district has 20 kits. Troup says he’d like to have more and that’s going to take some fundraising, “We need a little more funds to help me get this to where I’d want it. I’d like to have 250 bags, that’s one for each classroom, cafeteria, gymnasium, within the schools.”

If you’d like to donate you can send donations to Americus Hose Company, PO Box 675, Sunbury c/o Jacob’s Kit or Garry Troup. You can hear the whole conversation with Garry Troup from WKOK’s Sunrise at WKOK.com.