Helping combat gun violence in PA: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s auditor general is issuing a set of recommendations he says would help combat gun deaths and violence without requiring any changes to existing law. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released a 20-page report on Tuesday that recommends expanded access to mental health services and a program to encourage more gun owners to store firearms and ammunition safely. It says county sheriffs should be calling references on concealed carry permit applications before they issue the permits, and the state police should issue regular reports on guns traced from crimes. DePasquale, a Democrat, says there were 1,555 firearms deaths in Pennsylvania in 2016, and nearly two-thirds of them were suicides.

A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says the administration supports the report’s direction and will work to implement recommendations from it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission says preliminary figures indicate hunters killed more than 2,400 bears across the state this year. Officials say the rifle season harvest, a five-day period which ended last week, resulted in 2,001 black bears killed. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports this brings the number of bears killed this year up to 2,421. That number includes early season, archery, and extended season kills. The largest bear killed this year was 780 pounds, killed by a hunter using a rifle in Forest County. Hunters reported 16 bears killed in Westmoreland County and just two in Allegheny County. The top two counties for bears killed were Clinton and Lycoming counties.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh hospital system says the 70-year-old chaplain shot during the Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting has been discharged from the hospital. Daniel Leger, who is a nurse and chaplain at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, was released from the hospital Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Luger was shot in the torso during the Oct. 27 mass shooting which killed 11 people. Authorities say suspected shooter Robert Bowers raged against Jews during and after the massacre. Bowers remains jailed without bail and has pleaded not guilty to numerous murder and hate crime charges. With Leger’s release, Pittsburgh Police Officer Timothy Matson remains the only injured victim hospitalized. The hospital says Matson remains in stable condition. Police say Bowers shot Matson multiple times when he was confronted.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A judge in suburban Philadelphia on Tuesday gave former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane less than two days to report to jail to begin serving a perjury sentence that she received two years ago. Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy said there is no longer any reason for Kane to remain free, one day after the state Supreme Court declined to take up her appeal. Kane, a Democrat, has been out on $75,000 bail since her October 2016 sentencing to 10 to 23 months for leaking grand jury information and lying about it. “Given that the rationale for (the) defendant remaining at liberty pending appeal has expired, post-sentence bail is revoked,” the judge wrote, imposing a 9 a.m. Thursday deadline for Kane to report to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Kane’s lawyer, Joshua Lock, has not responded to multiple messages seeking comment. Demchick-Alloy directed the Lackawanna County sheriff to serve a copy of her order on Kane, who lives in Scranton. The Montgomery County district attorney’s office formally requested the order earlier Tuesday, arguing the Supreme Court decision was the end of the legal road for the 52-year-old Kane.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Susan Wild is joining Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, one of four women who got elected to what had been an all-male delegation. Wild was sworn in Tuesday to an open Allentown-based seat left vacant after Republican Charlie Dent resigned in May. Wild won Nov. 6’s special election 6 to fill the remaining weeks of Dent’s term. Wild also won a full two-year term starting in January to a newly drawn seat, reshaped following a January court ruling that Republicans had unconstitutionally gerrymandered Pennsylvania’s congressional districts in 2011. The new district centers around Allentown on Pennsylvania’s eastern border, and replaces one stretching 80 miles to Hershey to make it more conservative. Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon was sworn in last week after winning a special election to fill another vacant seat.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel said Tuesday that it is disciplining employees involved in an email exchange with an aide to President Trump’s former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt to craft a “Fox & Friends” interview with the environmental chief last year. The emails showed one of Pruitt’s aides suggesting the interview, passing along “talking points” and given the chance by a Fox producer to approve a script written to introduce Pruitt. The messages were uncovered through a Freedom of Information Act request by the Sierra Club and first reported by The Daily Beast. It’s another example of closeness between Fox News and the Trump administration, where the president’s communications director is a former Fox executive. Fox’s most popular personality, Sean Hannity, appeared onstage at a Trump rally shortly before the midterm election.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A city council in northwest Iowa has banned people from carrying some types of “toy” firearms. The Sioux City Council voted Monday for a third time to adopt an ordinance that bans pellet and BB guns. The ordinance doesn’t ban Nerf or squirt guns, or guns that shoot suction-cup darts. Sioux City Police Capt. Mark Kirkpatrick has said officers have had multiple encounters with replica weapons and faced the question of whether to use deadly force. He has said people carrying toy firearms tend to be teenagers or young adults seeking personal protection or street credibility. The Sioux City Police Department says no one in the city has died from a police encounter while carrying a toy firearm, but that there are more than 50 such deaths nationwide each year.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A video released by the U.S. Forest Service shows how a gender reveal event led to a costly wildfire in southern Arizona that forced about 200 people out of their homes. The information gleaned from the video isn’t new, but it’s the first public visual of how quickly the tall, dry grass on state land near Green Valley went up in flames after an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent fired a rifle at a homemade target. The rectangular target with a diamond checkered design marked with “boy” or “girl” explodes, sending a blue substance in to the air. A person whose identity was blacked out in the 49-second video moves toward the flames after a few seconds as embers and debris rise above the mesquite and acacia trees then backs up, and another unidentified person moves across the screen from right to left. A male voice in a panicked voice twice shouts “Start packing up!” The Arizona Daily Star first reported on the video it obtained Monday through a public records request, and it was shared widely on social media. The Associated Press received the video from the Forest Service on Tuesday.

LAKE PRESTON, Australia (AP) — Knickers the steer is huge on the internet — for being huge.

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian won social media fame and many proclamations of “Holy Cow!” after photos surfaced of the 194-centimeter (6-foot-4-inch) steer standing head and shoulders above a herd of brown cattle in Western Australia state. Owner Geoff Pearson said Knickers was too heavy to go to the slaughterhouse. Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons. Instead of becoming steaks and burgers, 7-year-old Knickers will get to live out his life in Pearson’s fields in Lake Preston, southwest of Perth.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It was the wrong ticket. But it produced the right result for a woman in North Carolina. The state lottery division says Zerineia Carmichael of Goldsboro wanted to buy the Carolina Panthers lottery game ticket on Sunday — but the store clerk gave her a ticket for the “777” game, instead. Carmichael started to ask the clerk to give her what she asked for — but for some reason, she kept it. She ended up with $277,777 reasons to keep it — the amount her winning ticket was worth. After taxes, she gets to keep $195,837.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It happens. People fall asleep on airplane flights. But the pilot of the plane? That’s what happened in Australia, where a commercial pilot is under investigation after falling sleep in the cockpit. Aviation authorities say the pilot was alone on the freight plane — and his dozing off caused him to overshoot King Island Airport by 29 miles. A statement from Vortex Air says ground controllers tried to communicate with the sleeping pilot but were unable to get a response. Once the pilot woke up, he doubled back and landed at his original destination.

NEW YORK (AP) — Have you heard the one about the girl who didn’t care about Christmas but found herself in a small town for the holidays surrounded by decorations, cookies and carolers, and found a new boyfriend and her Christmas spirit by Dec. 25? Hallmark Channel has, and they’re airing 22 original movies this year built around plots similar to that. The premise may vary, but the themes are the same and Hallmark is very OK with that. “Yes, you can pretty much guarantee that when you meet our two leads in the first 10 minutes of a Hallmark movie, it’s guaranteed that they will end up together,” said Michelle Vicary, the executive vice president of programming and network publicity for Crown Media and Family Networks.

While regular network prime-time programming tends to take a hiatus during the holiday season, it’s Hallmark Channel’s time to shine. Their holiday movies are so popular, they begin airing Christmas movies Oct. 26 and wrap up Jan. 1.

