Help Project Linus top 20,000 blankets delivered by year’s end

MIFFLINBURG – There are many Valley families in need as temperatures turn colder…so why not make blankets for them? The Make a Blanket Day is coming up November 11 at Faith Lutheran Church near Lewisburg.

In a news release, the Project Linus organization says they’ve delivered nearly 20,000 handmade blankets to comfort children and their families around The Valley since 2000. At Make a Blanket Day, volunteers will assemble and knot quilts, and knot fleece blankets for distribution during the upcoming winter.

People who can sew are welcome and may bring their sewing machine or use one on site. The church is located on Route 45 just west of Lewisburg; the Make A Blanket Day is from 9:30 am to 2 p.m. To reserve your spot call Pat Warren at 570-966-3675. (Matt Catrillo)