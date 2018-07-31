Help local charities with the duck derby

SUNBURY— A fun, fundraiser is coming up…the annual duck derby is next month in Danville, when thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Danville Riverside bridge onto the Susquehanna River.

Service First Federal Credit Union is holding the event August 4 and Colleen Phillips, Vice President for Marketing, says they do it for charity, “This year the Duck Derby will actually benefit Geisinger’s Autism and developmental institute, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, and ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund.”

Phillips says a donation could win you big money, “You can sponsor a single duck for $5, or a flock of ducks for $20. Each ticket has a number. These numbers correspond with one of the rubber duckies that are going to set sail on Saturday (August) the 4th, and if your duck is one of the first 5 to cross the finish line, you could win up to $500.”

She says tickets can be purchased at any branch of Service 1st or at the event from 11am to 1 pm. She was on a recent edition of WKOK Sunrise and you can hear her remarks at WKOK.com.