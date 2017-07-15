Heavy rains lead to flooding and closed roads

SUNBURY — Sunbury’s underpasses were closed, a lot of basements were flooded and parts of The Valley got more than three inches of rain Friday.

Strong storms moved across the region Friday afternoon and left three and a half inches of rain in Middleburg. The Penn Valley airport in Selinsgrove measured more than three inches of rain, and that is on top of two inches that fell Thursday. Sunbury measured three inches of rain.

During Friday’s storm, there was scattered road flooding and many residents reported basements flooded. The Route 61/Hamilton underpass at Sunbury was closed overnight. A number of power outages were also reported Friday.

Penns Creek rose several feet in several hours Friday and is back down to about three and a half inches. The Susquehanna River is rising but will crest well below flood stage–according to the National Weather Service. The river at Danville will double in depth, from four and a half to nine feet by Monday, and that is well below the flood stage of 20 feet.