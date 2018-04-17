Heavy rains caused some flooding in the Valley Monday

MIFFLINBURG—Heavy rains throughout the Valley have caused a road closure in one local borough. PennDOT says Eight Street in Mifflinburg was closed due to flooding Monday. Borough Manager Margaret Metzger says Buffalo Creek flooded on North Eighth Street between Meadow Lane and Thomas Street and that water has receded.

Penns Creek went about the 6’ ‘Action Stage’ Monday and is now receding. The Susquehanna River branches will rise but cresh below flood stage, according to the National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center in State College.