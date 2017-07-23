Heavy rains bring flooding, closed roads in lower Northumberland Co.

SUNBURY — Northumberland County Communications indicates that several lower Northumberland County roads are closed and streams are bank full after heavy rains moved through The Valley. Lower Mahanoy Township received a dose of heavy rains that closed local roads and flooded basements. A Flash Flood Warning is posted for that part of the region. Several sections of Route 147 near the Northumberland/Dauphin County line, and Route 225 in Lower Mahanoy Township were closed Sunday evening.