Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival is tomorrow and Saturday

LEWISBURG — The annual Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival kicks off tomorrow afternoon with the carving of the ice sculptures. Multiple sculptures will line Market Street in Lewisburg and tomorrow evening, you can take part in a fun event around town, according to Rick Wible of the Sunset Rotary Club and Donald Heiter Community Center.

Wible said, “The chocolate tour is Friday night from 5 to 8 and also 1 to 5 on Saturday. That’s $10.00 for 15 or more tastings around Lewisburg. You check in at the Heiter Center or Barnes and Noble, get your lanyard, and just walk around at your lesiure at those times and eat away.”

On Saturday morning, the day will kick off with the annual Frosty 5K race, “Everything will be at the Campus Theatre that morning. Doors will open at 8 o’clock for day of registration. I try to every year, give you a little bit more. Not everybody is competitive. I’m certainly not competitive. Thirty dollars day of registration is alot of money to spend, so we’ve got coffee and donuts in the morning from Dunkin Donuts. I’ve got Pardoe’s Perky Peanuts with some trail mix and then in the afternoon, we’ve got Jersey Mike’s Subs kicking in 200 mini turkey subs and Dominos once again is coming back with pizza.”

The race will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the proceeds support a project for the Donald Heiter Community Center, “This year, the proceeds of the run will go to help buy a bus to go the Heiter Center, for after school programs and summer camp.”

Saturday will also have kids games in Hufnagle Park, the Polar Plunge, and Chocolate Festival. You can find a full list of events and activities online at www.lewisburgpa.com. (Ali Stevens)