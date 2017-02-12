Heart friendly exercise available at Evan

SUNBURY – You don’t have to have a heart condition to think about taking better care of your heart. WKOK and Evangelical Community Hospital are once again teaming up during National Heart Month to Rock Red for Healthy Hearts. Whether you’ve just want to stay healthy or you’ve had a heart attack, heart health is an important topic.

Vicki Krebs, a RN at the center, says a program focus is increasing physical activity, “Physical inactivity or what I call couch potato syndrome has become a risk factor for heart disease in the United States almost as high of a risk factor as smoking. That’s one of the primary things we are focusing on in our program right now at Cardiac Rehab is trying to improve our outcome with our patients and increase their physical activity.”

Exercise Specialist Meghan Mercaldo says making each patient feel comfortable is their biggest priority, “After you’ve had something major, like a bypass surgery, it can be scary to go and exercise and bring your heart rate up. There’s a huge fear element involved. So when we bring a patient in, we are monitoring everything, blood pressures, heart rates, we’re watching EKGs. We let them know they are being monitored every step of the way and if there was anything we were concerned about, we would be stopping them and let their physician know. We want to encourage them.”

Mercaldo says the program teaches everyone how to work out according to their health condition, “Just by taking these small steps and getting them comfortable, they are learning the right way to exercise at the right intensity and for how long. That is our job to teach them how to exercise because rehab isn’t just about finishing the program, showing up and getting in your x amount of sessions. It’s about learning how to exercise for life.”

Anyone who takes part in the Cardiac Rehab program must have a heart diagnosis and a physician referral. Many health insurance programs cover cardiac rehabilitation, but check with your program about your policy. February is American Heart Month and Evangelical Community Hospital has teamed up with Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. to Rock Red for Healthy Hearts. You can find information about all of the events and screening available online at www.wkok.com by clicking the Rock Red banner. (Alex Reichenbach)