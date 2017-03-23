Hearing postponed for man charged in a fatal stabbing

LEWISBURG – A court hearing for the Mifflinburg man accused in a deadly stabbing has been postponed. 32-year-old Terrel Jordan was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 13, but the hearing was rescheduled for May 11 at 10 a.m.

Police say Jordan stabbed and killed 28-year-old Aaron Boone of Lewisburg on March 4. The two men had a confrontation in the area of Seventh and Saint Louis Streets when Jordan allegedly stabbed Boone several times. Boone was taken to the hospital, but died a short time later. Jordan is charged with homicide for the Lewisburg stabbing. (Ali Stevens)