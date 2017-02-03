Hearing on Sunbury officer firing

SUNBURY — A ruling was not issued by an arbitrator at a hearing for a former Sunbury police officer in Harrisburg. The Daily Item reports Scott Hause presented his case to the arbitrator Thursday in an attempt to get his job back after he was fired for misusing a Taser in July.

Sunbury police Chief Tim Miller said a ruling was not issued following seven hours of testimony. Final briefs are to be delivered to the arbitrator by March 6. One person who testified was a man who claims he was Tased by Hause for no apparent reason.

The man told the Daily Item he was asleep on the ground near a store on North Fourth Street and when he woke up, Hause was standing over him. The man said he was homeless at the time and took off running and Hause chased after him. He said he tripped and fell and that’s when Hause used the Taser on him. The man admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the night.

Others testifying included several Sunbury police officers and two neighbors who witnessed the Taser incident. (Ali Stevens)