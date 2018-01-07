Health and Fitness trends for your 2018 resolution

SUNBURY— Maybe you have set a new year’s resolution to eat healthier and increase your physical fitness. Here to help is Karen Buch, Registered Dietician and owner of Nutrition Connections stopped by WKOK to talk about trends in health and fitness.

She says protein alternatives are going to be big in 2018, “Meat alternatives that are based on plants. We are seeing burgers and other things that should be almost indistinct in terms of differences between the real meat and the plant based burger I think that’s an exciting area.”

If improving your physical fitness is you resolution, Buch says many Valley fitness centers are jumping on the new trend of flexibility, “I just think the Valley does have a lot of resources to stay active and one thing I think is cool is giving people the flexibility to just drop in I think a lot of people have this perception of gyms that you have to sign up for the whole year. Flexibility is one of the new trends in fitness.”

Buch says 60 minutes of physical activity is recommended for children and adults, if you have a fitness tracker that is set at about about 10,000 steps. Hear more from Buch’s WKOK Sunrise interview at WKOK.com.