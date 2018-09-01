Healing and hoping prayer service for priest sex abuse

MONTANDON – An independent Catholic Church in the Valley has an upcoming prayer service of healing and hoping for those affected by clerical sex abuse. “Prayers of Healing, Prayers of Hope” will be held Thursday (9/6) at the Holy Spirit American National Catholic Church in Montandon. It will be held from 6 to 7 p.m.

Juli Corrigan member of the church’s Parish Council, “The heart of it will be a prayer litany, where we pray for the health and well-being of the folks who have been affected by this, but also, on the healing side, pray for what it is that we can do to help that healing and hoping process continue.”

The American National Catholic church is not a Roman Catholic Church. Pastor, Father Kerry Walters says the church’s rituals and beliefs are the same to Roman Catholics but there are still some differences, “Where we disagree with our Roman sisters and brothers is on governance and polity. We endorse women as candidates for the priesthood and we are perfectly happy to marry committed and loving same sex couples.”

Holy Spirit Church is located at 418 Main Street in Montandon. For more information visit ancclewisburgpa.org. You can also hear more from Father Walters and Corrigan at WKOK.com.