Head-on crash on Route 45 in East Buffalo Township

LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police are investigating after a pickup truck and SUV collided on Route 45 Tuesday night. The head-on collision took place around 7:50 p.m. near the entrance to the Brookpark Farm development at Bull Run Crossing.

24-year-old Teresa Major of Watsontown was the driver of one of the vehicles, while the other driver was said to be 27-year-old Michael Phillipe of Dornsife. Major is listed in serious condition at Geisinger Medical Center. No treatment information was available for Phillipe. It is not known how the accident occured. The investigation continues.

Traffic was detoured through the Brookpark Farm development while the crash was cleared. No other details were available. (Ali Stevens)