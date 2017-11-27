NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A head-on collision has been reported in Northumberland County. The Daily Item reports the crash occurred on Upper Road in East Cameron Township between a tractor trailer and a passenger car. An adult and two children are heavily entrapped in the passenger car, according to reports. One person has been extricated and another will soon be free. We’ll have updates when they are available. (Matt Catrillo)
Head-on collision on Upper Road in East Cameron Twp, North’d Co.
