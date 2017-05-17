Hauptman charged with purchase of firearms and more

SUNBURY— Firearms charges have been filed against the local bailbondsman already accused of bigamy. 43-year-old Christopher Hauptman, also known as Christopher Buckley was arraigned today on new charges. Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office says Hauptman was involved in the illegal purchase and transfer of firearms from a gun shop in Schuylkill County between 2011 and 2017.

The D-A says Hauptman purchased a rifle; shotgun and pistol from the gun shop and later transferred the rifle and shotgun to his wife Kaylee Hauptman. Additionally Hauptman answered “no” on the ATF forms when asked if he had ever been convicted of a felony.

Hauptman was charged with four felony counts of a felon not to use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, two felony counts of tampering with records or information, and two misdemeanor counts of unsworn falsification to authorities. Hauptman was arraigned Wednesday and bail was set at $50,000. He remains in the Columbia County Prison.

Hauptman is the local bail bondsman already charged with bigamy for allegedly marrying two Shamokin woman, 18-year-old Kaylee Durovick and her mother, Shannon Dietrich.