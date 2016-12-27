Hats off to some Sunbury women who have crocheted a lot of warmth

SUNBURY — The Salvation Army Needy Family Fund distribution last week literally, capped off a year of effort to make sure that hundreds of children have warm, newly crocheted hats, “Well, you just start in January, I know I made over a hundred and Rita has probably in that range too” says Jackie Snyder of Sunbury.

She and Rita Adams, also of Sunbury, brought several large plastic bins full of brightly colored hats in a variety of sizes and styles. All were given away for free at the Needy Family Fund giveaway, “They are all sizes, all colors, and all types), and we try and make them bright and cheerful for the kids. There is a variety, yes, as far as cloche hats, trying to keep with the trends. Some of the kids like…the sloped hats.”

Snyder said her goal is to keep the kids warm. She estimates she has made about a hundred hats this year and over 250 total since she began her efforts. Jackie says her work began several years ago at a Salvation Army distribution day, “Well the very first year I was able to volunteer (with Salvation Army), we ran out of hats that had been donated by a church, which were all very beautiful. It was so bitter cold, so I said to Rita, ‘If I only knew how to crochet, I would make hats.’ She said, ‘I will show you.’ And that’s how this got started.”

Snyder said it takes some effort to make every hat different, “Crocheting is with one needle and knitting is with two, and there are different techniques, and I’m comfortable crocheting. (The different, trims, colors and yarns) makes it interesting. 100 or more hours or more went into the hats.”

Snyder says has crocheted, and given away, more than 250 hats, and Rita Adams has done many more. The two women say they have already started knitting—next year’s hats for Valley children.